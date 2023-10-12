Chicago shooting: Man, 22, found dead, another critically hurt in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man was found dead, and another is hospitalized after a shooting in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 6200 block of South Troy Street just before 2:30 a.m. and found the 22-year-old victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

He was pronounced dead on scene and a handgun was found next to him on the ground, according to police.

A witness told officers they observed a red truck speeding away after the shots were fired.

A second victim from this incident, a 19-year-old man, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm. He was then taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

The investigation is ongoing.