Man dies after being struck by car on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 46-year-old man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
It happened just before midnight in the 3800 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Chicago police say they first responded to a domestic incident involving the man near Pershing and Lake Park Avenue in the Oakland neighborhood.
He left and shortly after tried to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a car hit him.
The victim suffered trauma to the body and died at the scene. What happened to the driver is unknown.
The Investigative Response Team was investigating.