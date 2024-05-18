Man dies after being struck by car on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Man killed after being hit by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Man killed after being hit by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 46-year-old man was killed Friday night after being hit by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

It happened just before midnight in the 3800 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police say they first responded to a domestic incident involving the man near Pershing and Lake Park Avenue in the Oakland neighborhood.

He left and shortly after tried to walk across DuSable Lake Shore Drive when a car hit him.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and died at the scene. What happened to the driver is unknown.

The Investigative Response Team was investigating.