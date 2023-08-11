Chatham shooting: Man dies, 8-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting at gas station, crash

Man shot while inside parked car at gas station in Chatham

Man shot while inside parked car at gas station in Chatham

Man shot while inside parked car at gas station in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was killed and an 8-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting at a gas station in Chatham Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 10-100 block of East 87th Street.

Police said the man was sitting inside the vehicle when he was shot by three unknown males who then fled eastbound in a black sedan.

The victim attempted to escape but crashed into an unoccupied parked car – causing his vehicle to flip over, in the 8300 block of South State Street.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

An 8-year-old boy was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and crash.

The boy did not have any apparent injuries and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition as a precaution, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.