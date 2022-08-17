Man dies after being shot during argument at CTA 69th Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was shot Sunday during an argument at the 69th Red Line station has died.

The victim is identified as Anthony Dinion, 40, by the Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the victim was arguing with an unidentified male who produced a handgun and fired shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot in the thigh and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital In grave condition and was pronounced dead days later.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.