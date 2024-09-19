Sheriff defends officers for handcuffing man who died after seizure

DeMotte, Indiana man dies after being handcuffed and pinned to floor

DeMotte, Indiana man dies after being handcuffed and pinned to floor

DeMotte, Indiana man dies after being handcuffed and pinned to floor

Officers followed proper training when they handcuffed an Indiana man who later died after having a seizure, according to the county's sheriff, who said the family attorneys had "gaslit the community" with falsehoods.

Rhyker Earl, 26, suffered a seizure on the night of Sunday, Sept. 8, at a home in DeMotte, Indiana, about an hour and 15 minutes south and east of Chicago.

Earl's grandmother called 911 for help, and Jasper County, Indiana, sheriff's officers came to the home. The family said when Earl was still recovering from his seizure, he was confused and agitated and fell into an officer.

Rhyker Earl Miracle Gawlinski

"Deputies placed Mr. Earl in handcuffs for his safety and that of the medical providers," Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson Sr. said in a statement. "Mr. Earl was in an excited state and did not respond to pleas from deputies or his family to remain calm."

The family said officers pinned Earl face down on the floor on a pillow.

Williams said the video captured on officers' body-worn cameras showed that officers put a pillow under Earl's head to prevent injury. Earl's breathing was not restricted, he said.

"The video clearly shows deputies were restraining Mr. Earl by his legs, arms, and shoulders," Williamson said. "Per training, deputies were holding him in such a way that would not restrict breathing, and Mr. Earl was vocalizing during the entire incident."

Earl's aunt, Miracle Gawlinski, said he pleaded for his life.

"He was still face down in a pillow, handcuffed, officers on top of him, administering sedatives for a lengthy period of time while I was there, begging, pleading, crying: 'I can't breathe! Help me!'" Gawlinski said.

After about 15 minutes Earl went limp, and Gawlinski said she noticed Earl was turning blue. An EMT took his pulse, and he was not breathing, she said.

Earl was taken off life support on Sept. 10.

Williamson said the family attorney "has gaslit this community and the nation with gross falsehoods concerning the actions of our deputies."

Authorities have not released any police video from the incident citing an ongoing Indiana State Police investigation. Williamson said his office will release the video once the state police approve it.

"Rhyker Earl's death should never have happened,' said attorney Ben Crump. "His family called for medical help, but instead, they watched in horror as law enforcement escalated the situation and used excessive force.

"We demand full transparency and accountability in this investigation, including the immediate release of body cam footage. Rhyker's family deserves justice, and we will not rest until those responsible are held accountable for this preventable tragedy."

Note: The video with this story is from a previous report.