Man dies after being hit by pickup truck in Chicago Far North Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 67-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck in Rogers Park Saturday night.

Chicago police say the victim was crossing the street in the 1900 block of West Howard Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was hit.

The driver of a black pickup was heading eastbound and did not stop to render aid.

A witness at the scene who saw the truck drive off said he knew the victim.

"I walk back here and find it was my classmate, guy I went to school with. You know what I'm saying? I mean he was from the neighborhood, from my neighborhood," James Evans said.

The victim suffered severe body trauma from the accident and was taken by an Evanston ambulance to St. Francis Hospital, where he died.

Police say citations will be issued and Major Accident Detectives were investigating.