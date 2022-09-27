Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies in South Shore apartment fire

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Man dies in South Shore fire
Man dies in South Shore fire 00:15

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man in his 60s died in an apartment fire early Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment near 75th Street and South Shore Drive around 1:35 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but police officers and firefighters responding to the fire found a 67-year-old man lying on the floor unresponsive.

Police said the man had suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to police.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 8:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.