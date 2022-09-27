Man dies in South Shore apartment fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man in his 60s died in an apartment fire early Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the fire broke out in the kitchen of an apartment near 75th Street and South Shore Drive around 1:35 a.m.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but police officers and firefighters responding to the fire found a 67-year-old man lying on the floor unresponsive.

Police said the man had suffered second-degree burns and smoke inhalation. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to police.