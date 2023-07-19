Chicago man dies after punching through window of bar in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A man has died after punching through a window at a bar in Beach Park on Monday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 1800 block of North Sheridan Road in Waukegan around 2 a.m. for a person who suffered a critical injury at the establishment.

Initial reports say the man was at the bar, located in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road, where he got into an argument with another person. He was then escorted out by security.

After being taken outside, the man punched a window near the front of the door – causing a severe laceration to his arm and bleeding significantly, officials said.

The man, identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Banks of Chicago, was taken to Vista Medical Center East where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The Lake County Coroner's Office was contacted and responded to the hospital.

An autopsy by the Coroner's Office revealed that Banks died from sharp force injuries.

Lake County Sheriff's detectives are investigating. The injury appears to be self-inflicted.