Man dies after being stabbed during fight on CTA Red Line train near Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man died after he was stabbed during a fight on the CTA Red Line train near Englewood.

Police said the man was stabbed in the chest by another man, in the 200 block of West 63rd Street, just after 3 a.m.

Police said the victim ran to the 6300 block of South Yale Avenue to get help from police. He was then taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died.

No arrests have been made.