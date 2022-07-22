5 people stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North & Clybourn station

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people were stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station.

The Chicago Fire Department said four of the five victims are in critical condition.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: Reports of a stabbing at the North/Clybourn red line station.



CTA says it started in a SB Red Line train.



We’re still on scene waiting to get more information from Chicago police. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BFH9DQiE8U — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) July 22, 2022

CTA officials confirmed a report of a "disturbance on board" on a southbound train.

Trains are temporarily bypassing the North/Clybourn station. Shuttle bus service is available for commuters at Fullerton to Clark/Division.

This is a developing story.