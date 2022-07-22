Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North & Clybourn station

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people were stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station.

The Chicago Fire Department said four of the five victims are in critical condition. 

CTA officials confirmed a report of a "disturbance on board" on a southbound train. 

Trains are temporarily bypassing the North/Clybourn station. Shuttle bus service is available for  commuters at Fullerton to Clark/Division.

This is a developing story. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.