5 people stabbed on CTA Red Line train near North & Clybourn station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people were stabbed on a CTA Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station.
The Chicago Fire Department said four of the five victims are in critical condition.
CTA officials confirmed a report of a "disturbance on board" on a southbound train.
Trains are temporarily bypassing the North/Clybourn station. Shuttle bus service is available for commuters at Fullerton to Clark/Division.
This is a developing story.
