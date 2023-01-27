No bond for Maywood man accused of firing machine gun in Villa Park

VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) – A man is denied bond for allegedly firing a machine gun in a residential neighborhood in Villa Park Wednesday night.

Curtis Lyons, 37, of Maywood appeared at a bond hearing Friday morning. He is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The DuPage County States Attorney's Office said around 8:47 p.m., Villa Park police officers responded to the area of Chatham and Plymouth for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found numerous shell casings at the intersection.

An investigation into the incident led officers to identify Lyons as a suspect in the case.

It is alleged that Lyons arranged a drug sale to an acquaintance. As he approached the other individual, he opened fire more than thirty rounds with a Glock 19 mm before fleeing the scene. The gun had been altered with a switch to allow it to fire as a fully automatic weapon, the office said. It is further alleged that one of the rounds struck a nearby home.

Officers were able to locate Lyons inside a residence on Cornell and execute a search warrant. Inside they found the fully automatic weapon with a switch and a laser light, a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm, a 50-round drum magazine containing eight rounds, and approximately $7,000 in cash.

"It is alleged that Mr. Lyons put an entire neighborhood at risk when he fired more than thirty shots in a matter of seconds," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type of violent, criminal conduct, as alleged against Mr. Lyons, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force and effect of the law. Thankfully, no innocent bystanders or anyone in the residence were injured as a result of this alleged behavior."

Lyons' next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 for arraignment.