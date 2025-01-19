1 man dead, another wounded in stabbing in South Loop Chicago high-rise

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead, and another was wounded, in a stabbing in a South Loop high-rise apartment building Sunday evening.

At 8:50 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue—where they first found a 50-year-old man with lacerations to his arm and bumps to the head. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

Police then found a second man, approximately in his 40s, at the same location with stab wounds around his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not specify any narrative about what happened or if anyone else besides these two men was involved.

As of late Sunday, no one was in custody. Belmont Area detectives are investigating.