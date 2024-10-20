Man critically injured in fight at Butch McGuire's pub in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically injured overnight when he got into an argument at a Gold Coast pub, and another customer hit him with a glass that cut his neck.

Police said, shortly after midnight, officers responded to Butch McGuires, at 20 W Division St, where a 27-year-old man had suffered a cut to his neck.

An investigation determined the victim got into an argument with a 24-year-old man who hit the victim with a glass that shattered.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and charges were pending Sunday morning.