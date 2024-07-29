Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in hit-and-run on Chicago's South Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was struck and critically injured by a car on East 95th Street Monday afternoon.

At 3:43 p.m., a man was standing near the street in the 2800 block of East 95th Street—on the cusp of the Calumet Heights and Vet's Park neighborhoods—when a sedan headed east hit him and kept going.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Citizen app video showed crime scene tape and squad cars set up at a gas station at the southwest corner of corner of 95th Street and Escanaba Avenue.

No one was in custody late Monday. Calumet Area detectives are investigating.

