Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl on CTA train
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a CTA train Saturday evening.
Anfernee Thomas, 27, was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Chicago police said the 16-year-old victim was riding the train, in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, when she was approached by the offender and sexually assaulted.
Officers arrived at the scene around 5:07 p.m. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation.
Thomas was arrested at the Howard station in Rogers Park and taken into custody.
No further information was immediately available.
