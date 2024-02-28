Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl on CTA train

Man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on CTA train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a CTA train Saturday evening.

Anfernee Thomas, 27, was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Chicago police said the 16-year-old victim was riding the train, in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, when she was approached by the offender and sexually assaulted.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:07 p.m. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation.

Thomas was arrested at the Howard station in Rogers Park and taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.