Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl on CTA train

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on CTA train
Man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on CTA train 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl on a CTA train Saturday evening.

Anfernee Thomas, 27, was charged with one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Chicago police said the 16-year-old victim was riding the train, in the 7500 block of North Paulina Street, when she was approached by the offender and sexually assaulted.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:07 p.m. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation.

Thomas was arrested at the Howard station in Rogers Park and taken into custody.  

No further information was immediately available.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 8:33 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.