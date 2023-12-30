Chicago man charged with multiple crimes including attempted murder, armed robbery on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges after committing multiple crimes in the Austin neighborhood.



Damarreyah Muldrow, 22, was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Friday in the 0-100 block of North Lotus Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of attempted carjacking with a Firearm.

Muldrow was identified as the offender who, on Dec. 10, around 3:30 p.m., took property at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man and attempted to take his vehicle. He then discharged a firearm, in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard, but no one was struck.

He is also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 47-year-old woman that happened on Nov. 25, around 12:28 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.