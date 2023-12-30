Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago man charged with multiple crimes including attempted murder, armed robbery on West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges after committing multiple crimes in the Austin neighborhood.      

Damarreyah Muldrow, 22, was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Friday in the 0-100 block of North Lotus Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one felony count of attempted carjacking with a Firearm.

Muldrow was identified as the offender who, on Dec. 10, around 3:30 p.m., took property at gunpoint from a 34-year-old man and attempted to take his vehicle. He then discharged a firearm, in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard, but no one was struck.

He is also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 47-year-old woman that happened on Nov. 25, around 12:28 p.m. in the 5400 block of West Washington Boulevard.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 9:54 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.