Man charged with dismembering body in Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man has been charged after a dismembered body was found in the Austin neighborhood.

According to police, Judson Taylor, 56, was identified as the offender who killed a 37-year-old man in the 500 block of West Washington Boulevard.

Police said the remains of the victim's dismembered body were later discovered.

Taylor is facing multiple felony charges including first degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death. He is expected in bond court on Tuesday.

While police have not confirmed if the incidents are connected, human remains were found in a trash can in Austin Saturday evening. Human remains were also discovered in this same area Wednesday morning.

Police said those remains were discovered at Washington Boulevard about a block west of Cicero Avenue.

This is a developing story.