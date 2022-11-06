Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains discovered twice in one week in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains were discovered in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the remains were found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m. 

Human remains were also discovered in this same area Wednesday morning. Police said those remains were discovered at Washington about a block west of Cicero. 

Detectives are conducting death investigations in both cases. 

Chicago Police cannot confirm a connection between the two incidents.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on November 5, 2022 / 8:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.