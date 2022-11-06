Human remains discovered twice in one week in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains were discovered in a trash can in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the remains were found in the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue around 7 p.m.

Human remains were also discovered in this same area Wednesday morning. Police said those remains were discovered at Washington about a block west of Cicero.

Detectives are conducting death investigations in both cases.

Chicago Police cannot confirm a connection between the two incidents.

No further information was immediately available.