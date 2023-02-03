Man charged with aggravated battery of woman on Loop CTA platform
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after hitting a woman on a CTA platform in the Loop Last month.
James Jackson, 55, was arrested Thursday, in the 1200 block of South Clinton Street.
Police say he battered a 64-year-old woman on the platform on Jan. 17, in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street.
He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a passenger and a person over 60 years of age.
Jackson is due in bond court Friday.
No further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.