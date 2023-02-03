Man charged with aggravated battery of woman on Loop CTA platform

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after hitting a woman on a CTA platform in the Loop Last month.

James Jackson, 55, was arrested Thursday, in the 1200 block of South Clinton Street.

Police say he battered a 64-year-old woman on the platform on Jan. 17, in the 0-100 block of North Dearborn Street.

He was placed into custody and charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery to a passenger and a person over 60 years of age.

Jackson is due in bond court Friday.

No further information was available.