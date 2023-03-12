Chicago man charged with battery, robbery of woman in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing charges after beating and robbing a woman in West Loop Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police arrested Justin Smith, 40, in the 700 block of West Lake Street around 12:33 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say Smith was identified as the suspect who, minutes earlier, battered and forcefully took property from the 44-year-old victim, in the 600 block of West Lake Street.

He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of battery–causing bodily harm.

Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.