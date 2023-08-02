Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with multiple thefts at Gage Park retail store

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with committing multiple thefts at a retail store in Gage Park.

Chicago police along with members from the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested 53-year-old Hector Medina on Tuesday, in the 5400 block of South Sawyer Avenue.

He was identified as the person who committed the thefts at the store, located in the 4900 block of South Kedzie Avenue, on the following dates:

  • June 29
  • June 30
  • July 5
  • July 25
  • July 27

Medina was taken into custody and charged with five felony counts of retail theft of merchandise greater than $300.

He is due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.                                      

First published on August 2, 2023 / 11:00 AM

