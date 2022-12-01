Garfield Ridge man charged with first-degree murder in Southwest Side shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with the deadly shooting of a man on the city's Southwest Side back in July.

Chicago police said they arrested Willie Humphrey, 35, Tuesday.

He was identified as the suspect who, on July 3, shot and killed a 25-year-old man in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Chicago Lawn.

Humphrey was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police did not say what led to the shooting.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.