Man charged in shooting that killed 1 man, paralyzed another in southwest Chicago suburbs

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged in a shooting last moth that left one man dead and another wounded near southwest suburban Lockport.

Jaron Nabors Jr., 24, was charged with the murder of James Berry, 52, of Lockport Township back on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Shortly after 7 p.m. that day, Will County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 200 block of Riverview Avenue. They found a 55-year-old man lying near the front door of the house, and Berry lying on the ground nearby. Both had been shot.

Berry later died at the hospital, while the other man was left paralyzed from the waist down by the shooting and was still recovering at a Chicago medical facility as of Friday, according to the Sheriff's office.

Detectives learned that Berry was returning from a local grocery store with food for a birthday celebration. When he came up to the house, the 55-year-old man answered the door, the Sheriff's office said.

Just as the older man was opening the door, Nabors came up and began shooting at the two men, the Sheriff's office said.

Witnesses reported they heard five or six gunshots being fired in front of the house, the Sheriff's office said.

Nabors was identified as a person of interest, and was already wanted on a no-bond arrest warrant in an unrelated case, the Sheriff's office said.

On Wednesday of this week, the Will County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrants Unit found Nabors in Joliet Township. He tired to run off, but was captured and taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff's office said.

A Glock 34 9mm handgun was found in the hoodie Nabors was wearing at the scene, and was later found to be the same gun used in the murder of Berry, the Sheriff's office said.

Nabors made initial statements about his involvement with the gun used in the deadly shooting, but the statements turned out to be false, the Sheriff's office said.

Nabors as of Friday afternoon was being held by the Will County Adult Detention Facility ahead of an initial court appearance.