Man charged with shooting two people outside Hickory Hills restaurant and bar

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged this week in the shooting of two people outside a popular bar and restaurant in southwest suburban Hickory Hills.

Robert Evrard, 37, of Chicago, was arrested on Wednesday in the shooting at Prime Time, 7750 W. 95th St., early on Thursday, June 9, police said.

Police earlier said the shooting may have been related to an earlier altercation inside the restaurant. 

Evrard was charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm. The charges were approved after the victims refused to cooperate in the prosecution of Evrard, police said.

Evrard appeared for a bond hearing in the Bridgeview Courthouse on Thursday.

