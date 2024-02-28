Man charged in shooting that killed bystander, injured others on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect has been charged in a shooting that left a man dead and three others – including the suspected gunman – injured in the Park Manor neighborhood this week.

Trivell Pruitt, 53, of the North Austin neighborhood, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was arrested following the shooting Monday evening at 7125 S. State St.

Chicago Police Wentworth Area Deputy Chief Don Jerome said at a news conference Monday night that at 5:41 p.m., officers were called for a ShotSpotter alert of multiple shots fired.

At the scene, officers found two wounded people. A 59-year-old man had been shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, Jerome said. He was identified as Simon Brown, and police said he was believed to be an innocent bystander, along with two other people.

A 49-year-old man who was standing nearby at an ATM was shot in the forehead and was left in grave condition, Jerome said. A short time later, a 50-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital after being shot in the leg. He is in good condition.

The suspected gunman was shot in the leg, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. Officers found him a short distance away and also took him into custody, Jerome said.

Police believe the gunman was involved in a quarrel and shot the fourth person in the leg. Meanwhile, another person opened fire and is believed to have shot the gunman, Jerome said.

Police did not specify Pruitt's condition as of Wednesday night.