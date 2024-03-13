Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with shooting at CPD vehicle on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with allegedly shooting at a Chicago police car in the Englewood neighborhood this week.

Robert Austin, 42, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

On Monday, CPD officers responded to a call of a person with a gun just before 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue.  

As the officers approached, they heard multiple gunshots in the area, police said.

They were then met by the offender, later identified as Austin, matching the description of the person with a gun walking down the street with a firearm in his hand. The officers observed him raise the firearm and heard one more gunshot.

Officers exited their vehicle and gave verbal directions for the offender to drop the firearm, to which he complied.  

The offender was placed in custody without further incident. The firearm was recovered.

The officers did not discharge their weapons, police said. 

No injuries were reported, but the involved officers were taken to an area hospital in good condition for observation. police said.

Austin was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday. 

First published on March 13, 2024 / 9:27 AM CDT

