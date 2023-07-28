Chicago man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man has been charged in the case of a woman who was sexually assaulted in Lincoln Park.

Reggie Brown, 31, was arrested by Chicago police on Wednesday in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue.

Police said around 3:29 a.m. on July 8, a 28-year-old woman was entering a residence vestibule in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue when the suspect sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

Brown was taken into custody and charged with three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, and aggravated robbery.

He is due to appear in bond court on Friday.