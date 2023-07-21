CPD seek suspect wanted for sexually assaulting woman in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in Lincoln Park earlier this month.

Police said around 3:29 a.m. on July 8, the woman was entering a residence vestibule, in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue, when the suspect entered behind her and sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as an African American man between 25 to 35 years of age, standing between 5-feet-9 and 6 feet tall, weighing 160 to 175 pounds with a thin build.

He is also described as having short black hair with balding in the front and unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with multi-colored drawstring pants at the time of the incident.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the suspect, including photos or video, is asked to contact detectives at 312-744-8261.