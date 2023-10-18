Chicago man charged with robbery, aggravated battery at CTA Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with robbing and beating another man at a CTA Blue Line station on Friday.

Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force arrested Anthony Jackson, 34, on Tuesday, in the 4900 block of West Madison Street.

Police say he was identified as the offender who seriously hurt and took property from the 58-year-old victim inside the station, in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road.

Jackson was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery and one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.