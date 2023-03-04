Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Des Plaines motel

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) – A man is charged in connection to a stabbing incident in Des Plaines, Illinois on Thursday.

Des Plaines police with assistance from the Cook County State's Office arrested and charged Jeremy A. Starling, 32, with attempted murder.

Police say on Thursday, officers were dispatched to Rand Manor Motel, located at 1322 Rand Rd., for a report of a fight involving Starling and a 41-year-old employee.

Another employee from the motel called and requested an ambulance stating that the victim was bleeding heavily after being stabbed in the head, face, and arm.

Arriving officers learned that Starling had returned to his room and closed the door.

The victim was treated by the Des Plaines Fire Department on scene and then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Officers were able to make contact with Starling via telephone, at which time, he exited his unit and was taken into custody, police said.

An investigation revealed that Starling and Zepeda exchanged a few words prior to the incident, however, the attack was unprovoked.

Starling will appear at a bond hearing at 26th and California.