Chicago man charged with violent robbery of CTA employee on bus

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after attacking and robbing a CTA employee on the Near West Side this month.

The Bureau of Counterterrorism arrested Pierre Lay, 35, on Tuesday, in the 3700 block of West Lake Street.

Lay was identified as the suspect who, on March 17 around 10 p.m., forcefully took property and battered the employee, a 30-year-old woman, while on the bus, in the 1900 block of West Madison Street.

He was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of robbery and aggravated battery to a transit employee.

Lay is due to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No further information was available.