Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June.

Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday.

He was identified as the suspect who fatally shot the victim during an argument in the 5900 block of South Bishop on June 21.

Hunter was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is due to appear in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.