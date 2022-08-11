Man charged with murder of 39-year-old in McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged with the shooting death of a man in McKinley Park back in June.

Sebastian Aguilar, 37, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Police said he is identified as the offender who on June 30 shot a 39-year-old man multiple times causing his death, in the 3300 block of South Western Avenue.

Aguilar was arrested Tuesday in the 2400 block of South Christiana by the Homicide Investigation Support Team. He was taken into custody and was charged accordingly.

He is due in bond court Thursday.