Man charged after kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in West Pullman

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- A Blue Island man is charged after kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman, 36, in an abandoned building in West Pullman last month.

Joel Cammon, 44, is charged with one felony count of aggravated kidnapping and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

He was described as the offender who kidnapped and sexually assaulted the victim inside an abandoned building in the 11900 block of South Eggleston from May 18 to 21, police said.

Prosecutors say that a good samaritan was walking to the bus station when he heard noises coming from the abandoned home. He immediately called police and waited for them to arrive.

The victim was discovered in the upstairs attic chained at the ankle to a wall and both hands handcuffed, prosecutors said.

She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Cammon on Tuesday, in the 11800 block of South Central.

Cammon appeared in bond court Wednesday where he was denied bail.

He is due back in court on July 12.