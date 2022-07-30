Man charged in shooting of 49-year-old in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting a 49-year-old man in West Garfield Park Thursday evening.

Cornell Hughes, 59, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Police said Hughes got into an argument with the known victim, in the 4200 block of West Fifth Avenue around 10:50 p.m., when he produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right bicep and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No further information was available.

He is due in bond court Saturday.