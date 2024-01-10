Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Hegewisch shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged with shooting another man, leaving him seriously hurt in Hegewisch last month.

Vanderk Mccondichie, 43, was arrested on Monday by members of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 300 block of East 79th Street. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Mccondichie was identified as the offender who shot the 31-year-old victim on Dec. 30, in the 13200 block of South Buffalo Avenue.

He is scheduled to appear at a dentition hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.