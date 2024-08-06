Man charged in hatchet attack at McDonald's on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged after three McDonald's workers were brutally attacked on Chicago's Southwest Side on Sunday.

Police said Jermaine Allen, 24, has been charged with three felony counts of attempted murder among charges of aggravated battery.

Chicago Police said an 18-year-old, and two women, both 45, were at work at the McDonald's at 7832 S. Western Ave when an unknown male walked into the business and demanded free food from the cashier.

When the cashier refused, the offender displayed the hatchet-like object and began striking all three victims.

The 18-year-old was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. One of the women was also taken to Advocate Christ in serious condition. The second woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Hours after the incident, police got a call saying say the person who stabbed the three was back. The call came from across the street at Nicky's Family Restaurant & Pancake House, and reported that the attacker was at the Chicago Transit Authority's neighboring 79th/Western Bus Terminal.

Allen was taken into custody. He is expected in court on Tuesday.