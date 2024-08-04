3 injured in attack by man wielding "hatchet-like object" at Chicago Southwest Side McDonald's

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were injured after being struck with a hatchet-like object at a Southwest Side restaurant Sunday morning.

The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the McDonald's at 7832 S. Western Ave.

Chicago police said a man, 18, and two women, both 45, were inside the restaurant when an unknown male walked into the business and demanded free food from the cashier. When the victim refused, the offender displayed the hatchet-like object and began striking the three victims.

The 18-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. One of the women was also taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The second woman was taken to Holy Cross in good condition.

As of Sunday, no one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.