Man charged in girls' murder in Delphi, Indiana writes letter requesting public defender

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two girls in Delphi, Indiana is asking the courts for a public defender in the case.

In a hand-written letter to the court, Richard Allen, 50, is requesting legal assistance after he asked to find his own representation during his initial hearing. However, he explains he was unaware of the cost to speak with someone.

"I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available. At my initial hearing, on Oct. 28, 2022 I asked to find representation for myself. However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be to talk to someone," Allen wrote.

He also explains how he didn't realize the financial situation that he and his wife were in. He states his wife had to leave her job for personal safety.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, as announced by Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter last week.

Libby German and Abby Williams (credit: CBS)

The girls disappeared while hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017. Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area - a quarter mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where they planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

Allen lived in Delphi the whole time the case was under investigation before being charged.

We've learned Allen worked at a CVS drugstore on West Main Street.

He's pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Court records also showed that Allen asked to be transferred from the custody of the Carroll County, Indiana Sheriff's office to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for safekeeping to which the request was granted.