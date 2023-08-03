Lindenhurst man facing multiple charges in Belmont Cragin shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is facing multiple charges in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood in June.

Anthony Jacobson, 22, of Lindenhurst, Illinois was arrested on Tuesday, in the 6000 block of West Addison.

He was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the deadly shooting, in the 5000 block of West Altgeld.

Police say Jacobson was found inside a stolen vehicle, and a weapon and suspected narcotics were recovered at the time of his arrest.

He was placed into custody and charged with nine felonies including:

One felony count of first-degree murder

Two felony counts of aggravated battery

Two felony counts of possession of a stolen vehicle

One felony count of unlawful use of a weapon

One felony count of possession of 15+ grams of cocaine

One felony count of cannabis of manufacturing and delivering 30-500 grams

One (1) felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card

He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.