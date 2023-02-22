Man charged with murder in 2022 Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of another man in the Lawndale neighborhood back in November.

Derrick Skipper, 40, was arrested on Tuesday by the Chicago Police Department, in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard.

He was identified as the person who, on Nov. 14 around 5 p.m., shot and killed a 29-year-old man, in the 4300 block of West 16th Street.

Skipper was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He is due in bond court Wednesday