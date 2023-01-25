Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with aggravated battery in Hyde Park stabbing

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a woman in the Hyde Park neighborhood last week.

Xavier Berry, 27, was arrested in the 5100 block of South Cornell Avenue on Tuesday.

He was identified as the suspect who stabbed and seriously wounded a 27-year-old woman, in the 1600 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard.

Berry was placed into custody and charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery including causing great bodily harm, use of a deadly weapon, and battery in a public place.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday. 

