Chicago man charged with hate crime for defacing CTA property in the Loop

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges for defacing and damaging CTA property in the Loop Thursday afternoon.

Police say 36-year-old Ryan Slaski was arrested around 3:01 p.m., in the 100 block of North Wells Street.     

He was identified as the person who, minutes earlier, wrote derogatory language at the location, police said.

Slaski was taken into custody at which time narcotics were recovered. He is charged with three felony counts including hate crime, criminal damage to government property less than $500, and possession of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 11:39 AM

