Chicago man charged with fleeing and eluding police in Niles

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Niles early Friday morning.

Police said around 1:46 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a 2018 Cadillac XT5 for a traffic violation, in the 7100 block of North Caldwell Avenue.

The vehicle did not stop and turned left on Estes Avenue from Caldwell Avenue at a high rate of speed and disregarded stop signs, police said.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle.

Following a search of the area, the officer found the car crashed near Wildwood Park, 6950 N. Hiawatha Ave. Chicago police were called to the scene.

The owner of the vehicle, Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, told police he was the victim of a carjacking and was forced at gunpoint to continue driving during the attempted traffic stop.

Investigation into the incident proved that the report was false, and no carjacking or kidnapping took place, police said.

Monge was taken to the Niles Police Department and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

He was released on a recognized bond.