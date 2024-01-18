Man charged with firing at Chicago Police officers on city's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged Thursday night with shooting at Chicago Police officers in the area of the Altgeld Gardens public housing development this week.

Antwan Dixon, 25, of south suburban Riverdale, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The incident happened at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.

Police came to the scene for a report of shots fired, and upon arriving, they exchanged gunfire with a suspect who tried to flee – but was apprehended moments later, police said.

A weapon was recovered, police said.

Dixon is due for a detention hearing on Friday.

It was unclear Thursday how many officers were involved. They will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days during a use of force investigation.