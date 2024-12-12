Man found asleep inside car charged with DUI, possessing firearm in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill (CBS) – A man was charged with driving under the influence and possessing a firearm after being found asleep inside a car in Evanston.

Julius Middleton, 34, from Evanston, was charged with two felonies, including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with three misdemeanors, including possession of a firearm without a FOID card, resisting a police officer, and driving under the influence.

Evanston police said on Sunday, Dec. 8, around 6:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a man asleep behind the wheel near the intersection of Dodge Avenue and Monroe Street. Upon arrival, officers found a silver Toyota Avalon with a man in the driver's seat. Officers tried to wake him but were unsuccessful.

Officers then opened the vehicle's door and woke Middleton. Officers saw signs of intoxication during the interaction.

During their investigation, officers saw a .45-caliber Glock 41 handgun on the floorboard beneath the driver's seat. While officers had Middleton exit the vehicle, he proceeded to flee the scene on foot. After a brief pursuit, officers apprehended him.

Middleton resisted arrest but was taken into custody, and the firearm was recovered from the Toyota, police said.

He was taken to the station for further investigation, which revealed he did not have a valid FOID card or a concealed carry license. Middleton also received several traffic citations in addition to the weapons and a DUI charge.

Middleton was detained by the Cook County Sheriff. He is due back in court on Dec. 30 at the Skokie Courthouse.