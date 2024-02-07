Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged accused of carjacking, firing gun in 3 separate incidents on South, East Sides

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with allegedly carjacking two people and firing a gun in three separate incidents in Chicago back in December.

Angel Martinez, 23, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Martinez was arrested on Tuesday in the 10400 block of South Ewing Avenue.

He was identified as one of the alleged offenders who, on Dec. 20, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 19-year-old man in the 8300 block of South Buffalo Avenue and a 48-year-old food delivery driver on Dec. 22, in the 8400 block of South Brandon Avenue. 

He was also charged with recklessly discharging a firearm on Dec. 31, in the 10300 block of South Avenue L.

Martinez was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was available. 

First published on February 7, 2024 / 10:16 AM CST

