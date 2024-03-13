Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with beating another man with deadly weapon on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 65-year-old man was charged with beating another man, leaving him seriously hurt on the city's South Side.

Gerald Davis was arrested just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West 84th Street. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Chicago police said Davis was identified as the offender who allegedly battered the 61-year-old man on the same block just 20 minutes earlier.

Davis was placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on March 13, 2024 / 10:19 AM CDT

