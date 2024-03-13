Chicago man charged with beating another man with deadly weapon on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 65-year-old man was charged with beating another man, leaving him seriously hurt on the city's South Side.

Gerald Davis was arrested just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West 84th Street. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Chicago police said Davis was identified as the offender who allegedly battered the 61-year-old man on the same block just 20 minutes earlier.

Davis was placed into custody and charged accordingly, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.