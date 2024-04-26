Man charged in two sexual attacks in Chicago's East Lakeview neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was facing multiple felony charges Friday after police said he attacked two women sexually in the East Lakeview neighborhood this week.

Jeremy Mack, 28, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery, one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one misdemeanor count of public indecency.

He was arrested on a warrant 11:04 a.m. Thursday by the Chicago Police Bureau of Counter-Terrorism Mass Transit Team.

On Monday night, around 9 p.m., police said Mack grabbed a 25-year-old woman in the 700 block of West Brompton Avenue between Halsted Street and Broadway, and threatened her with a gun. Police said the woman screamed and people nearby stopped the man.

Just 10 minutes later, in the 800 block of West Buckingham Place just two city blocks away, police said Mack grabbed a 23-year-old woman and knocked her to the ground. Police said he got on top of her and made sexually explicit statements.

She was able to fight him off.

Mack appeared in court for a detention hearing on Friday, and was ordered held in custody until the next hearing. He is due back in court on May 15.

Mack also has a previous felony conviction. In November, Mack pleaded guilty to a felony burglary charge, and Cook County prosecutors dropped home invasion and sexual assault charges against him. He also pleaded guilty to multiple stalking charges in a separate case.

He was sentenced to a total of 4 years in prison, but was given credit for 630 days, or about a year and nine months, he'd already spent in custody. After completing the remainder of his sentence, and being given credit for good behavior, he was paroled in March.