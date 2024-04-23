Police warn residents on Chicago's North Side after 2 sexual assault attempts

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents after a man attempted to sexually assault two women in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

Monday night, around 9 p.m., police said the man grabbed a 25-year-old woman, in the 700 block of West Brompton Avenue, and threatened her with a gun. Police said the woman screamed and people nearby stopped the man.

Just 10 minutes later in the 800 block of west Buckingham Place, police said the same man grabbed a 23-year-old woman and knocked her to the ground. Police said he got on top of her and made sexually explicit statements.

She was able to fight him off.

No arrests have been made and police are searching for the suspect.